NHD: A lifelong lasting experience

By Julie Ann Madden

The Akron-Westfield National History Day competitors competed at the national finals last week in Maryland.

“It was an awesome trip to the Nationals,” said Akron-Westfield National History Day Coach Val Philips. “We are all winners, no hardware (brought home), but we have all expanded our minds.”

“I’m so proud of these students and all at Akron-Westfield who participated in National History Day,” she said, explaining there were 750,000 students who initially competed in National History Day.

Of that number, 3,040 made it to the national finals, said Philips. That’s less than 0.5 percent.

“Congratulations to our students!” she added.

Matthew Nielsen, Sam Philips and Landon Schuknecht finished in the top 20 of the 100 documentary finalists. They take one from each room of 10 entries for the final contest and they placed second in their room,” according to Matthew Nielsen’s mom, Lisa.

They received a National Honorable Mention seal on their National Finals certificate, according to Landon’s mother, Arica Schuknecht.

“Landon, Matthew and Sam had the opportunity to wrap up their project by seeing the statue of Dr. Norman Borlaug in statuary hall at the U.S. Capitol Building,” said LeAnn Philips, mother of Sam. “ It was a great experience!”

Jader Briggs, Sophie Knuth, Tori Nemesio and Kyle Welch’s performance of “Ed Murrow: Taking a Stand to Lead Journalistic Freedom” placed third in their room.

A-W’s website creators Trey Henke, Tom Lane and Cael Moffatt also placed third in their room with “Antietam: The Battle that Changed the Course of the Civil War.”

“What these kids have learned through National History Day is amazing,” said Schuknecht. “They’ve grown as students and as people.”

“The boys all played to their strengths and learned so much on this journey, agreed Nielsen. “This is an adventure none of us will forget.”

“I cannot express how proud I am of our boys and all the Akron-Westfield National History Day kids and their amazing mentors,” said Nielsen. “We are certainly blessed this opportunity is available to our kids.”

“I’m very thankful to have this program available to our students,” said A-W Grades 7-12 Principal Derek Briggs, whose son Jader was a Finals competitor. “And to have someone like Val Philips who puts her heart and soul into everything she does and it’s all for the sake of our kids.”