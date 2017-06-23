Eugene Raymond Kadinger, 85

Eugene Raymond Kadinger of Sioux City and formerly of Akron, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 22, 2017, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Services will be Monday, June 26, at 11:00 AM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Sioux City with Bishop Adams officiating. A lunch will follow the service. Burial will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery in Canton, South Dakota. Visitation with the family will be 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 25, at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, with a prayer service at 7:00. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Eugene (Gene) was born on August 6, 1931, on his grandparents’ farm near Montrose, South Dakota. In sixth grade, he and his parents, Albert and Esther Kadinger, moved to Canton, South Dakota. Following high school, he served in the United States Army from 1950 to 1952 and was stationed in Colorado and Alaska.

Gene married Patricia Ashmore in 1954 and moved to Le Mars in 1959 to work for Grotewold Chevrolet in the parts department. He took over sales when the business was sold to Chuck Wood. Patricia and Gene had six children – Deborah, Cheryl, Mark, David, Terry and Melinda. They moved to Akron in 1978, where Gene worked as a sales manager for Dirks Motor Company.

Gene worked in the automotive industry his entire career, excelling in customer service in both management and sales. He received multiple awards for Chevrolet sales and won several trips to destinations such as Detroit, Omaha, and Disneyworld. Gene was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed golf, fishing, bowling, and skiing. He was a member of the Sioux City Ski club, L & O club, and the American Legion. He participated in Community Theater and loved to sing.

In 1989, Gene married Gwen Deems in Akron. They loved to spend time with their blended family, which included Annette, Chastey, and JR, as well as 17 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and their beloved dog, Lucie. Gene and Gwen moved to Sioux City in 2013 to be closer to their children. They enjoyed numerous travels including Nashville, the Ozarks, Bahamas and Mexico.

Gene had a strong work ethic, but he was never too busy to lend a hand. He volunteered with the Cub Scouts, taught Little League, and served in church leadership. He was a mentor to many and treated everyone he met with respect. His family appreciated his wonderful sense of humor, even-tempered personality, and unconditional love. His memory will live on in the hearts of his family and friends.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Esther Kadinger and a great-grandaughter, Taylen Wessendorf. Survivors include his beloved wife, Gwen, of 28 years; children Deborah Stoll (Rob) of Cedar Rapids, IA, Cheryl (Ray) More of Tulsa, OK, Mark (Carrie) Kadinger of Cleveland, TX, David (Cindy) Kadinger of Edmunds, WA, Terry (Vicky) Kadinger of Royse City, TX, Melinda (Tom) Kadinger of Loveland, CO, Annette Harder of Sergeant Bluff, IA, Chastey Hansen (Jason) of Sioux City, IA, JR (Katie) McLaughlin of Dakota City, IA; seventeen grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the health care workers in Gene’s final hours.