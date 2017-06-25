Eldon Everett Boyer, 79

Eldon Everett Boyer of Tuscon, Arizona and formerly of Akron, Iowa, passed away on April 28, 2017.

A Graveside Service was held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 21, 2017, at Riverside Cemetery in Akron with Pastor Susan Juilfs officiating. Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home assisted with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Eldon Everett Boyer was born on December 9, 1937 in Hudson, South Dakota to Ledru and Ella Jane (Hout) Boyer. He graduated from high school in Hudson in 1955. He served in the United States Navy from 1955-1958. He married Donna Andresen on November 11, 1960 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Akron, Iowa where he was also baptized and confirmed. He farmed and worked various jobs in Sioux Falls, Alcester, Hudson, Sioux City, Hawarden, Chatsworth, and McNally, Iowa. He graduated from Western Iowa Tech in 1969. The moved to Akron in 1970. In 1985, they moved to Tucson, Arizona where he worked as a maintenance man. After he retired, he worked part time for a school district in Tucson.

Eldon was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Tucson, NRA, Arizona Arms Association, Arizona Knife Collectors Association, and recreational card clubs in Tucson. He enjoyed making knife handles, wood working, gourd decorating, knife collecting, and coin collecting. He was an avid fisherman, rockhounder, gold prospector, and trap shooter, where he won many trophies and medals.

He is survived by his son, James (Un Chu) Boyer; grandson, Samuel Boyer; four brothers: Gary (Wanda) Boyer, Lee (Carolyn) Boyer, Daniel (Lori) Boyer, and Kenneth Boyer; three sisters: Peggy (James) Thiele, Pamela (Richard) Rees, and Penny (John) Golden; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Eldon is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Donna Boyer; four brothers: Herbert, Gaile, Bruce, and Duane; and many other relatives and friends.