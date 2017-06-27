So much fun at Akron library — definitely building a better world

Jester Puppets perform with IOWA JONES at the Akron Public Library during the June 14 Summer Reading Program.

IOWA JONES tells participants, “We need to find the map so we can find the last mummy boy who has no friends!”

Later, Iowa Jones meets the pirates and they become friends! Together they can find the last mummy boy and be his friend, too!

More than 100 children are participating in the children’s program and nearly 20 teens are enjoying their program.

This year’s theme is to “Build A Better World.”

For more information, contact the librarians at 712-568-2601.