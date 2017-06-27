Bike-N-Bite set for July 29 in Sioux City

Iowa State University (ISU) Extension and Outreach – Woodbury County and Flavors of Northwest Iowa are once again hosting the annual Siouxland Bike-N-Bite event on Saturday, July 29 from 9 am to 1 pm. Bike-N-Bite is a community bike event that celebrates local food in Siouxland, starting at the Sioux City Farmers Market and sending cyclists on a food tour throughout the city, biking around Siouxland and biting into free samples of locally-grown food prepared by area restaurants, vendors and shops.

There is a registration fee for adults but kids, ages 12 and under, attend for free. Paid registrations received by Thursday, July 14 will receive a Bike-N-Bite drawstring bag, and all registrations receive a Bike-N-Bite wristband and a map of all bite locations. Attendees must start at the Sioux City Farmers Market to receive their wristbands and maps. Registration is available at www.extension.iastate.edu/woodbury or www.flavorsofnorthwestiowa.org.

The 2017 Siouxland Bike-N-Bite is made possible by the sponsorship of Great Southern Bank and the Sioux City Farmers Market.

For more information, or if you are interested in having your business participate as a stop along the route, please contact Kellie Solberg at ksolberg@iastate.edu or (712) 276-2157.

Flavors of Northwest Iowa is ISU Extension and Outreach’s regional network for local food producers and consumers in Northwest Iowa, providing producer education, consumer information and support for healthy food partnerships through local food events, educational opportunities, and resources to help foster local food businesses. For more information on Flavors of Northwest Iowa, please visit www.flavorsofnorthwestiowa.org.