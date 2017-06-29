A-W boys top HLP Wolves

By Hank Krause

The Harris-Lake Park Wolves were the visitors on June 23 and fell to the Akron-Westfield Westerners by the score of 6-1.

Aaron Allard pitched the first five innings, giving up three hits and walking three.

AJ Nemesio pitched the last two frames giving up four hits. I’m impressed in the strike ratio of the A-W pitchers. In this game, A-W threw 100 pitches of which 70 were strikes. They’re getting the ball over the plate.

A-W scored in the second inning as Montana Jackson singled and then was driven home by Nemesio. The big inning was the third. Dylan Irizzary walked and Aaron Allard, Austin Allard, and Kyle Johnson all had base hits to score three runs. A-W scored one more run in the fifth as Austin Allard got on by an error and Jackson doubled him home.

HLP scored a late run to avoid the shutout. A-W, ranked No. 4 in Class 1A, has now won 16 in row to make their overall record 19-1.

HLP 0-0-0-0-0-1-0 = 1-4-1

A-W 0-1-3-0-1-0-X = 5-7-0