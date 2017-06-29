A-W puts it on HLP

By Hank Krause

The visiting Harris-Lake Park Wolves tried but were no match for the Akron-Westfield Westerners on June 22.

The A-W girls pounded out 13 hits to overwhelm the Wolves. A-W scored four runs in their half of the first. They went quietly in the second but erupted for seven in the third. Using seven hits to score seven runs, A-W sent 12 hitters to the plate. Coach Todd Colt used every player on his roster as defensive players, or giving them a chance to hit.

Danika Smith led A-W with three hits including two doubles. Kiana Appley had three singles. A-W scored two runs in the fourth to give A-W 13 runs. HLP scored a run in the top of the fourth to avoid the shutout.

Bailey Davis pitched for A-W giving up one run and one hit. Davis also struck out nine.

A-W’s record stands at 21-2 and the team is ranked #2 in the state class 1A.

HLP 0-0-0-1 = 1-1-3

A-W 4-0-7-2 = 13-13-1