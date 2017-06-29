A-W girls blank Hinton

By Hank Krause

Ann Hedlund faced the Hinton Blackhawks at Akron-Westfield on June 21 winning 6-0. Hedlund turned in a fine performance as she tossed a five hit shutout at the opponents and struck out nine.

A-W struck early as the Westerners scored two in the first. Brynn Van Eldik doubled, Kiana Appley scratched out a hit. With two out, Jessica Hansen came through with a sharp single to score both runners.

In the third inning, A-W sort of broke it open as they scored three runs as Danika Tindall walked, followed by Danika Smith’s double. Jaden Harris got on with a hit. Ann Hedlund stayed alive by a Hinton error and Bailey Davis had a hard hit to make it 5-0.

A-W scored one more in the fourth to close the scoring for A-W.

At the plate, A-W was led by Van Eldik and Appley. A-W got nine hits for the game to score their six runs.

H 0-0-0-0-0-0-0 = 0-5-2

A-W 2-0-3-1-0-0-X = 6-9-0