A-W boys shutout Hinton

By Hank Krause

The Akron-Westfield boys, behind the pitching of Austin Allard, beat the Hinton Blackhawks 6-0 on June 21. Allard pitched six and a third innings before giving away to AJ Nemesio who finished it off.

The two teams went tooth and claw until the fifth when A-W pushed a run across. Aaron Allard singled and Austin Allard doubled to give A-W a 1-0 lead.

The big inning was the sixth as A-W tallied five runs. Montana Jackson opened the inning with a home run. Conner Anderson later singled and Nemesio doubled, which gave A-W a little breathing room. Dylan Irizarry got on by a fielder’s choice to put two runners on. Aaron Allard doubled to score one run. Austin Allard got a much needed hit to score two more Westerners. A-W scored five times to give A-W a 6-0 lead to end it.

Austin Allard gave up four hits while striking out eight.

Conner Anderson led the way at the plate with three hits. The Allard boys had two each. The big hit was Montana Jackson’s home run.

H. 0-0-0-0-0-0-0 = 0-4-1

A-W 0-0-0-0-1-5-X =6-11-0