Akron Farmers’ Markets begin July 5

By Julie Ann Madden

Summer is officially here, and it’s time for the Akron Farmers’ Market.

And it’s not just farmers’ produce that people can purchase from 5 to 7 p.m., the next three months at the Akron City Park.

Sponsored by the Akron Area Chamber of Commerce, the weekly Wednesday markets include a supper, presenters and/or entertainers.

Weekly Themes

Each week has a theme. On July 5, it’s “Farmers’ Market Favorites.”

The Akron Farmers’ Market Committee, which is Rodney Anderson, Sheryl Banks and Julie Ann Madden, are inviting anyone who would like to display a collection of their favorites to bring a table and set up a display.

So far, there will be displays of genealogy, knitting, automotive parts, books, butterflies and cookbooks.

Call Julie for more information and to reserve a spot at 712-389-0153.

Suppers

While most of the meals will be fundraisers for local organizations; some will be hosted by local restaurants.

The July 5 meal will be catered by Jose and Olivia Arreola of Akron Jo’s Cafe. The menu is a local “favorite” – Tator Tot Casserole with Macaroni Salad, Roll and Lemonade for $7 per plate.

Vendors

There will be vendors who can accept the Farmers’ Market vouchers for Women, Infant & Children and Senior Nutrition Program. Therefore, low-income families will not have to travel elsewhere to use their vouchers.

Any vendors, not just produce vendors, are welcome to set up a table to sell their products and wares. It’s $5 per week for a space. Vendors can pay the 12-week price of $60 up front or pay it weekly. A Farmers’ Market Committee member will collect the weekly fees. To pay up front, see Julie at The Akron Hometowner.

For more information on being a vendor, contact Julie at 712-389-0153.

Entertainment

There will always be something to learn and/or enjoy in addition to the supper and fellowship each week.

The committee has lined up musicians and/or organization presenters for each week.

Presenters and musicians are not paid. They volunteer to come and promote their organization and/or to entertain for the two-hour markets.

The committee is always looking for more volunteer entertainers. It’s a good way to get some musical exposure and to promote an organization.

If interested in being an entertainer or presenter, contact Julie.

Information

Be sure to check The Akron Hometowner each week to see what the next week’s supper menu is, who the entertainers and presenters will be, and what vendors will have for sale. All are subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances.

Flyers will also be posted at Akron establishments.