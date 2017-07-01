Plymouth County Court News Week of May 29

Dispositions

State vs. Benjamin Lewis Fleenor, 34, Moville, driving while license denied or revoked, costs $100, fine $1000, total $1450.

State vs. Lathen Stevin Hagestrom Hasler, dismiss probation violation, costs $3,142.19; fine $100, total $3,642.19.

New Judgments

Le Mars Truck Stop vs. Michael Lloyd Heindreich, paid check, restitution, costs $60.

Civil Judgments

Hawkeye vs. Jason Albert & Misty Dawn Deman, costs $85; 3.12% interest from 5/23/17; total judgment $712.56.

Hawkeye vs. Rebecca Warren, costs $85; 3.12% interest from 5/23/17; total judgment $781.31.

Midland Funding, LLC. vs. Darlene Danielle Heissel, costs $85; 3.12% interest from 5/25/17; total judgment $3,609. 24.

Hawkeye vs. Michael D. and Tara Rose Ladenthin, costs $110 3.12% interest from 5/24/17; total judgment $4,979.79.

Midland Funding, LLC. vs. Joel Waritz, costs $85; 3.12% interest from 5/25/17; total judgment $4,485.11.

Capital One Bank vs. Logan A. Robbins, costs $85: 3.12% interest from 5/25/17; total judgment $869.07.

Midland Funding, LLC. vs. Christopher Stanton, costs $85; 3.12% interest from 5/25/17; total judgment $617.05.

Traffic Fines

State of Iowa vs. Michael Dean Gengler, 60, Maurice, failure to provide financial liability – accident, judgment $640.

State of Iowa vs. James D. Hicks, 46, South Sioux City, Nebr., dark window/windshield, $127.50.

State of Iowa vs. Manuel Hernandez Torres, 33, Sioux City, dark window/windshield, $127.50

State of Iowa vs. Michael Wayne Steele, 44, Merrill, window/windshield requirements, $127.50.

State of Iowa vs. Jennifer Lynn Stinton, 44, Le Mars, no valid driver’s license, judgment $365.

State of Iowa vs. Wayne M. Blum, 39, Westfield, use electronic device, judgment $105.

State of Iowa vs. Jesus Barajas, 27, El Monte, Cal., judgment $90.

State of Iowa vs. Clay Zellmer, 57, Kingsley, speeding $87.

State of Iowa vs. Tasha Agustina Chasteen, 37, Sioux City, failure to use safety belts, $127.50.

State of Iowa vs. Martin Charles Lambert, 66, Sioux City, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Karolyn Denise Manley, 35, Ireton, failure to use safety belts, $127.50.

State of Iowa vs. Trenton John Mathey, 25, Le Mars, failure to use safety belts, $127.50.

State of Iowa vs. David Irizarry, Jr., 59, Akron, operating ATV on roadway, $114.

State of Iowa vs. Randall Eugene Pearson, 62, Wahpeton, N. D., speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Ronald Francis Gaur, 59, Billings, Mont., speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Michael Peter Dizonno, 51, Elk Grove Village, Ill., speeding $222.

State of Iowa vs. Cody Michael Leners, 33, Hinton, operating non-registered vehicle, $127.50.

State of Iowa vs. Heather Raeanne Loreth, 45, Lawton, speeding $87.

City of Akron vs. Melvin G. Orozco Navarro, South Sioux City, Neb., failure to have valid license $330.

City of Akron vs. Diana R. Feldhacker, 28, Le Mars, speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Manuel D. Cortez Melara, 65, Crete, Neb., speeding $114.

City of Hinton vs. Heather Marie Williams, 44, Inwood, speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. James Edward Higley, 52, Sioux City, speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Martin V. Velazquez Trujillo, Denison, speeding $114.

City of Hinton vs. Kelly Gale Lux, 60, Orange City, speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. George David Stickney, Jr., 60, Orange City, speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Lance John Schultz, 48, Panora, speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Corinne Boe Holman, 79, Dakota Dunes, S.D., speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Ross Frederik Anders Jensen, 37, Council Bluffs, speeding $87.

City of Le Mars vs. Jackelen Danielle Hartsock, 28, Le Mars, failure to have valid driver’s license, judgment $360.

City of Le Mars vs. Troy John Recker, 21, Le Mars, failure to yield upon entering through highway, $195.

City of Le Mars vs. Julio Edilzar Chilel Ramirez, 27, South Sioux City, Neb., failure to have a valid license $330.

City of Le Mars vs. Gregg A. Lucken, 57, Sioux City, speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. Whitney Rose Ingram, 26, Sioux City, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Jeremiah Ward Garrigues Cortelyou, 25, Remsen, Speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Donna Faye Bliek, 56, Merrill, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Dawn Renee Suhr, 47, Sioux City, speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. Tiffany Marie Shepherd, 23, Corning, speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. Kelli Renee Wright, 31, Sheldon, speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. Tierra Katrice Fletcher, 23, Ankeny, speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. Holly Danielle Hassman, 26, Spencer, speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. Eleanor Borner Arlene, 67, Chaska, Minn., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Marilyn A. Wells, 66, Spirit Lake, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Timothy Alexander Starkey, 23, Winona Lake, speeding $87.

Fine amounts listed do not include cents.