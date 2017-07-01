Plymouth County Court News Week of June 5

Civil Judgments

SCCV 037558 – LVNV Funding, LLC. Vs. Ardis Bangus, costs $85; $680.50, 3.12% interest from 5/31/17, installment plan $30 per month commencing 5/15/17

SCCV 037446 – L.F. Noll vs. Jessica N. and Joseph A. Smith, Jr., 3.12% interest from 5/31/17, c. $105, $1,219.95

Traffic Fines

State of Iowa vs. Herminio Jose Lopez, 33, Sioux City, failure to provide financial liability, judgment $397.

State of Iowa vs. Marlin Wayne Range, 29, Sioux City, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Brady Henry Moser, 21, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Preston James Dunn, 18, Le Mars, minor using tobacco/vapor product $75.

State of Iowa vs. Matthew William Grosenheider, 44, Le Mars, failure to use safety belts $127.

State of Iowa vs. Darrick Ray Toel, 35, Le Mars, no valid driver’s license $330.

State of Iowa vs. Judd Owen Bagstad, 21, Le Mars, speeding $87.

State of Iowa vs. Michael Kevin Scott Reiners, 34, Sioux City, speeding $119.

State of Iowa vs. Gracelyn Marie Bigcrow, 26, Vermillion, S.D., no valid driver’s license, judgment $360.

State of Iowa vs. Journey Lynne Umphress, 18, Elk Point, S.D., speeding $222.

State of Iowa vs. Robert Russell, 17, Remsen, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way, judgment $210.

State of Iowa vs. Thomas Eugene Gallagher, 49, Moville, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Daniel T. Lamere, 35, Sioux City, speeding $120.

State of Iowa vs. Linda Lee Puhl, 53, Kingsley, speeding, judgment $120.

State of Iowa vs. Jonathan Paul Acres, 31, Hinton, operation without registration, judgment $135.

State of Iowa vs. Ashley Dawn Scarlett, 26, Le Mars, speeding $168.

State of Iowa vs. Judy Lynn Aldrich, 53, Sioux Falls, S.D., speeding $168.

State of Iowa vs. Thomas Joseph Sand, 52, Vermillion, S.D., speeding $181.

State of Iowa vs. James Thomas Schutte, 30, Rushmore Minn., dark window/windshield, judgment $135.

State of Iowa vs. Paul Wade Groeneweg, 32, Armour, S.D., dark window/windshield judgment $135, operation by unqualified driver, judgment $135, no valid driver’s license judgment $360.

State of Iowa vs. Brenda Renee Neumann, 48, Kingsley, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Joseph Gilbert Cantu, 31, Liberty, Texas, speeding $87.

State of Iowa vs. Ciara C. Foster, 20, Le Mars, driving on wrong side of highway $195.

State of Iowa vs. Arianna Salias Dominguez, 29, Le Mars, no valid driver’s license $330.

State of Iowa vs. Marcus Eugene Edwards, 43, Wildomar, Cal., stopping on paved part of highway, judgment $210, hours of service violation, judgment $135.

State of Iowa vs. Steven George Abbas, 48, West Des Moines, failure to use safety belts $135.

State of Iowa vs. Matthew Vernon Ferguson, 22, Homestead, Fla., speeding $168, no valid driver’s license $330.

State of Iowa vs. Scott E. Bricker, 58, Le Mars, improper use of lanes $195.

State of Iowa vs. Rose Marie Danner, 61, Sioux City, operating a motor vehicle with expired license $127.

State of Iowa vs. John D. Platt, 43, Spencer, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Jessica Jean Dittmer, 27, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Justin L. Fischer, 40, South Sioux City, Neb., speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Carissa Rose Barker, 18, Remsen, speeding $92.

State of Iowa vs. Caleb J. Pluim, 33, Orange City, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Kevin Eugene Heiss, 47, Lawton, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Daniel John Peterson, 40, Lawton, speeding $87.

State of Iowa vs. Ryan Scott Feeck, 34, West Des Moines, speeding $87.

State of Iowa vs. Joyce Ellen Draayer, 69, Remsen, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Amalia, Magana Valdovinos, 38, Sioux City, speeding $119.

State of Iowa vs. Trevor Steven Renken, 18, Le Mars, speeding $92.

State of Iowa vs. Aaron K. Wong, 23, Lincoln, Neb., speeding $87.

State of Iowa vs. Debra Dee Buckman, 55, Mitchell, S.D., speeding $87.

State of Iowa vs. Jeffrey Allen Udell, 56, Hinton, failure to use safety belts $127.

City of Akron vs. Derek Robert Newman, 22, Sioux Falls, S.D., speeding $114.

City of Akron vs. Steven Lee Schuster, 59, Le Mars, speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Kimberly Renee Dillon, Sioux City, financial liability – accident, judgment $735.

City of Hinton vs. Thomas Kalin Morin, 62, Sioux City, speeding, judgment $90.

City of Hinton vs. Paige Rose Towner, 22, Remsen, speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Mutawakkal Salman, 38, Sioux City, speeding $114.

City of Hinton vs. Jose Chona Alfredo Mejia, Alringtonl, Minn., failure to have a valid driver’s license $360.

City of Hinton vs. Susana Soto Munoz, 18, speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Cleotilde Ricarda Guzman De Alavez, 54, Sioux City, speeding judgment, $120.

City of Hinton vs. Michael Wayne Johnson, 45, Sioux City, speeding $90.

City of Hinton vs. Shawn Rae Rasmussen, 43, Sioux City, speeding $90.

City of Hinton vs. Joaquin Nuno Alvarez, 39, South Sioux City, Neb., speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Alma Deli Lira, 36, Sioux City, speeding $90.

City of Hinton vs. Duane Johnson Everett, 49, North Mankato, Minn., speeding $114.

City of Hinton vs. Jilberto Marquez Macias, 43, Denison, speeding $114.

City of Hinton vs. Imelda Ester Martin Ramos, 24, Sioux City, speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Allen Madison Payton, 17, Spicer, Minn., speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Suzanne Rene Guthridge, 56, Sioux City, speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Brennon Austin Richard Prentice, 22, Cherokee, speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Michael E. Gutierrez, 62, Weymouth, Mass., speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Michaela Jo Matthiesen, 44, Spencer, speeding $114.

City of Hinton vs. Richard W. Wagner, 74, Fremont, Neb., speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Zachary Thomas Brazzell, 22, Dakota Dunes, S.D., speeding $114.

City of Hinton vs. Peggy Sue Anson, 60, Sloan, speeding $87.

City of Le Mars vs. Ryan Christopher Jensen, 20, Le Mars, speeding $87.

City of Le Mars vs. Caleb Kellen Gerloff, 16, Le Mars, violation of conditions of minor’s school license, $127.

City of Le Mars vs. Joshua James Jaspers, 30, Le Mars, speeding $87.

City of Le Mars vs. Mary Ellen Korthas, 65, Brunsville, speeding $87.

City of Le Mars vs. Charletta Lynn Ohlrichs, 52, Merrill, speeding $87.

City of Le Mars vs. Steven Craig McKay, 69, Sioux City, speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. Aimee J. Goddard, 29, South Sioux City, Neb., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Carolyn Mae Anderson, 24, Tabor, speeding $180,

City of Merrill vs. Jamica Shiedda Jackson, 22, Sioux City, speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. John Steven Heeren, 49, Remsen, speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. Barbara Ann Garmann, 42, Council Bluffs, speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. Leland Paul Seivert, 65, Sibley, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Michael Francis Konz, 58, Alton, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Joshua Dale Crowley, Rochester, Minn., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Laura Beth Patterson, 43, Canyon Country, Cal., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Pesha Lynne Handy, 24, Hawarden, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Timothy James McClintock, Sioux City, 54, Sioux City, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Gary Dean Patton, 67, Hinton, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Juana Brenda Janet Topete Ramirez, 30, Sioux City, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Sheryl J. Summerfield, 59, Wayne, Neb., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Yitayal Dires Genanew, 28, Silver Spring, Md., speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. Pamela Jean Eliason, 62, Salix, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Jaden Leigh Vander Berg, I., 23, Sioux Center, speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. Joel Dean Fokken, 59, South Sioux City, Neb., speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. Michael Walter Reinking, 67, Sioux City, speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. Juan Pedro Sanchez, 25, South Sioux City, Neb., speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. France M. Anunciacion, 27, Omaha, Neb., speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. Melissa Elizabeth Tjeerdsma, 60, Sioux City, speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. Daniel Paul Rivera, 19, Hartley, speeding $168.

City of Merrill vs. Joseph Michael Vanderzee, 38, Rock Rapids, speeding $181.

City of Merrill vs. Cheryl Marie Edris, 39, Blencoe, speeding $87.

Fine amounts listed do not include cents.