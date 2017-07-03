Joseph A. Hoehlein Jr., 81

Joseph A. Hoehlein, Jr. of Akron, Iowa, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 24, 2017, at Mercy Medical Center, with his beloved sister Ruth Salvatierra and niece Donna Garrett (Michael) by his side.

Joseph Anton Hoehlein, Jr. was born December 12, 1935, in New York to Ruth and Joseph Hoehlein, Sr. He was lovingly raised by Lillian and Joseph, Sr. in Pelham Manor, NY.

He graduated from Pelham Manor High School in 1953 and served as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne in Fort Bragg, NC, prior to his civilian life, where he spent years in Virginia, California, and most recently in Iowa.

Joe is survived by his sister, Ruth Salvatierra of Akron; his brothers, Rich (Jill) of Colorado, and Phil (Sonia) of Nevada; brother-in-law, Donald Morse of Connecticut; sons, William (Donna) of North Carolina and John (Cheryl) of Virginia; daughter, Linda Shadowens (Chuck Jaeger) of North Carolina; seven grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and many beloved nieces, nephews and their families.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Sylvia; and some of his dearest friends and neighbors throughout the years.

On Monday, July 3 at 10:00 a.m., a commitment ceremony and military honors service will be held and Joe’s ashes will be placed with his wife Sylvia in New Mansfield Center Cemetery in Mansfield Center, Conn. Per his wishes, no local memorial service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, Joe suggested that friends and loved ones celebrate his life with a good meal and happy memories.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital www.St.Jude.org or the charity of your choice.