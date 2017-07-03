Sliders sure are good

By Julie Ann Madden

A slider is an American term for a small sandwich, typically around 2 inches across, made with a bun, according to Wikipedia. The term primarily refers to small hamburgers, but can also cover any small sandwich made with a slider roll. The term, when used in reference to a small hamburger, refers to a small hamburger patty served on a small bun. White Castle trademarked the spelling variant “Slyder” and used it between 1985 and 2009. Sliders can be served as an hors d’oeuvre, appetizer, amuse-bouche, or entrée.

Sliders are pretty popular in the culinary world now but for 11 Akron Care Center residents who edge the calendar closer and closer to their 100th birthday, most had never heard of the down-to-earth dining delight.

“I thought it was a drink,” said Akron Care Center resident Sibyl Campbell.

I never heard of it,” said Care Center resident Phyllis Frisk as they sampled Hawaiian Ham & Swiss Sliders the afternoon of July 22 during the Care Center’s “Bake Day” activity.

“My sister told me what it was,” said Care Center Irene Gabel.

“It’s very good,” said Care Center resident Darlene Johnson.

“It’s so easy (to make),” said Care Center resident Wanda McCrill.

“Very good,” said Leone Dewey, agreeing with all the participants.

Care Center Activities Assistant Director Rita Kleihauer had these sliders at her card club gathering.

“They were so good I thought we’d try them here,” she told The Akron Hometowner as the oven’s timer sounded.

As she opened the oven, the delicious aroma had several staff and guests stopping by for one.

One never knows what Kleihauer and Activities Director Toria Frerichs will come up with on Bake Day. They usually pick some very delicious foods to try.

RECIPE

Hawaiian Ham & Swiss Sliders

24 slices of deli honey ham

6 slices of Swiss cheese, cut into fourths

1/3 cup mayonnaise

1 Tablespoon poppy seeds

1 1/2 Tablespoons Dijon mustard

1/2 cup butter, melted

1 Tablespoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

2 (12-count) packages King’s Original Hawaiian Sweet Dinner Rolls

Cut rolls in half and spread mayo on to one side of the rolls. Place a slice or two of ham and a slice of Swiss cheese in roll. Replace the top of the rolls and bunch them closely together in to a baking dis. In a medium bowl, whisk together poppy seeds, Dijon mustard, melted butter, onion powder and Worcestershire sauce. Pour sauce over the rolls, just covering the tops. Cover with foil and let site for 10 minutes. Bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes or until cheese is melted. Uncover and cook for additional 2 minutes until tops are slightly browned and crisp. Serve warm.