Storm rolls through area causing damage





By Dodie Hook

Even though Akron was spared major damage, a powerful storm rolled right around the town June 29. Akron received heavy rain but not the hail and wind damage as in some nearby areas.

There was a path along Highway 3 and miles around it between Akron and Le Mars which was hit pretty hard with hail, wind, and heavy rainfall causing broken windows, roofs to be blown off, damaging homes and cars, and destroying crops.

There were also reports of tornadoes around the area but nothing has been confirmed.

Hail size ranged from a little over one inch to the largest near Sergeant Bluff at 4.25 inches which is the largest hail in the Sioux City area thus far in 2017.

Doppler radar showed the system seemed to appear from thin air near Laurel, NE, and picked up steam as it traveled east toward Sioux City around 4 p.m. Interstate 29 was flooded under the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge halting traffic for more than an hour. Several streets were also flooded in Sioux City and South Sioux City.

Mother Nature wasn’t finished with us yet as another storm was brewing west of here with the potential of hail and damaging winds. The storm was expected to hit Akron around 6:44 p.m. causing people to scramble to get cars, plants, animals, and whatever under cover. Thankfully once again Akron did not receive the hail or damaging wind but did receive a little over an inch of much needed rain.

For the rest of the week, temperatures are expected to be in the 80s to 90s and partly cloudy with chance of scattered thunderstorms.