Tractors, tractors, and more tractors!

By Dodie Hook

It was a great day for a tractor ride July 1 as the annual Utesch Tractor Ride took place. It was impressive as the 30 some tractors traveled along C-16 and around the section.

This ride has become an annual tradition for members and some friends of the Utesch family. All ages and several generations participated.

The ride around the section was led by Jim Utesch, 84, driving his favorite Massey-Harris tractor, followed by his brother, Bob, 88, driving an older Farmall tractor.

The ride started at the home of Chuck and Darla Utesch along C-16. There were approximately 30 tractors in the ride and many more participants. For the ones who didn’t want to drive a tractor or are too young, there were a couple of flatbeds being pulled.

There are approximately 40 tractors in the Utesch tractor collection – both older and newer models. Of those, about 20 have been restored by Chuck and his dad, Jim, in their spare time.

There are tractors of all makes – Farmall, John Deere, International, Case, Oliver, Allis-Chalmers, and Jim’s favorite, a 1942 Massey-Harris “Pony.” The Pony is similar to what Jim used farming years ago.

The duo likes to restore tractors that Jim used growing up or had a passion for.

The family was unsure if this was the fourth or fifth year for the ride but plan to continue the tradition. It is a wonderful way for the family to get together, share stories, share food, and make memories.