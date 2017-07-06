Goodwill truck

coming to Hawarden

Goodwill is bringing a truck to Hawarden July 28-Aug. 4 located at the corner of 13th and Central Streets.

Accepted for resale: good, clean usable clothing, shoes, housewares, small furniture, books, CDs, videos, collectables, usable toys, electronics in working condition, computer accessories.

Accepted for recycling: dry clothing in any condition, computers and accessories, cell phones in need of repair, all used ink cartridges, metal, books, shoes, purses, belts (in any condition), kitchen utensils, soft toys (any condition), paper (newspaper, magazines), cardboard.

Do not accept: large appliances (refrigerators, washers/dryers, stoves), paint, chemicals, used oil, air conditioners, wet clothing, large furniture or furniture needing repair, TVs, tires, box springs, mattresses, encyclopedias.

Please carry all items as far to the front of the trailer as possible leaving room at back for the stairs to be loaded. Do not place items outside the trailer, they will not be picked up.