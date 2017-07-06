Hawarden Hospital hosts Chamber coffee

Hawarden Regional Healthcare hosted a Hawarden Chamber of Commerce coffee June 29 in the new cafeteria area at the facility. The cafeteria is now able to serve hospital patients and later July will be ready to serve staff and eventually the cafeteria will be available for the public. The remodeling project is winding down with some remodeling of old rooms and a couple other areas to be completed hopefully by the end of July. The Physical Therapy area opened June 26 and is seeing patients.