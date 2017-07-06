A-W shuts out Clay Central-Everly

By Hank Krause

The Clay Central-Everly Mavericks came to A-W on June 28 for a short visit. Bailey Davis tossed a one-hit game while striking out 12 to give A-W a 10 to nothing game.

CCE’s one hit was a solid hit but the girl was erased trying to steal by Danika Smith’s throw to Brynn Van Eldik.

Jessica Hansen had three sharp hits for A-W to go along with Danika Tindall’s and Ann Hedlund’s two hits each.

A-W scored four in the first, two in the second, three more in the third and one in the fifth. The ten run rule came into play. A-W pounded out 11 hits. Some of these hits were some real shots, especially to the left side of the field.

CCE really didn’t play that bad, as A-W left 10 runners on base. A-W added to the stolen base total by swiping five bases.

A-W 4-2-3-0-1 = 10-11-0

CCE 0-0-0-0-0 = 0-1-1