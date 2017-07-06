A-W makes quick work of CCE

By Hank Krause

The Clay Central-Everly Mavericks made a long trip to Akron-Westfield to get mauled 16-1 on June 28.

A-W scored 11 runs in the first two innings before coach Gordy Johnson again let a number of JVs play.

Conner Anderson started on the hill for A-W, surrendering no hits and striking out five. Damien Ericson finished up for A-W, giving up a hit and a run.

A-W got only seven hits for the game but had gotten themselves eight base on balls. In addition, the Westerners stole six bases.

It was A-W’s 21st win in a row. Their record now stands at 24-1.

A-W was to play Cherokee but a much needed rain came to wash it away. They could have taken batting practice because of baseball sized hail stones though!

A-W 2-9-4-1-0-0-0 = 16-7-0

CCE 0-0-0-1-0-0-0 = 1-1-3