A-W girls win War Eagle Conference

By Hank Krause

The Akron-Westfield girls won the final game of the War Eagle Conference and did it convincingly on June 30. A-W used three innings to score 16 runs to shutout the Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 16-0.

A-W used six hits to score six runs in the first inning. With two runners on, Danika Smith hit one over the left field fence to make it 3-0. A-W put together four more hits after a walk to score three more runs.

In the second, A-W scored two runs to make it 8-0 after two. The third frame was an odd inning. There were two outs and A-W sent 11 more hitters to the plate to score eight runs to make it 16-0. A-W had 14 hits plus three Jay errors.

Gehlen Catholic had one hit as Ann Hedlund and Bailey Davis struck out seven Jay hitters.

Kiana Appley, Danika Tindall, Smith, Jessica Hansen, and Davis all had two hits each.

A-W’s record stands at 30-2 for the season.

A-W 6-2-8 = 16-14-0

LGC 0-0-0 = 0-1-5