Oops!! A-W upset, 3-1

By Hank Krause

The Akron-Westfield boys got into a real duel with the Le Mars Gehlen Catholic Jays in Le Mars on June 30.

Jays pitcher Colin Wise kept A-W off-balance all night. Wise gave up three hits and only struck out two Westerners. He was always around the strike zone. The amazing thing was that he forced A-W to seven pop-up outs.

Gehlen scored two runs in the first inning. The Jays, using two walks and base hits, put the Jays on the board. Gehlen scored one in the sixth on two hits to give the Jays a 3-1 lead.

Austin Allard pitched for A-W and pitched well enough. Allard gave up six hits while striking out eight.

A-W’s record is now 23-2 with two conference games left.

A-W 0-0-0-0-0-1-0 = 1-3-0

LGC 2-0-0-0-0-0-1 = 3-6-1