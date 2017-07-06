Akron Farmers Market to benefit local farm family

The July 12 Akron Farmers’ Market is not just for people to come, buy some garden produce, enjoy a meal, learn some facts about local foods and celebrate area farmers — it’s also to help a local farm family facing a medical crisis.

Although the family wishes to remain anonymous, their little girl has cancer.

All net proceeds from the July 12 Farmers Market supper will go to the family to ease their burden.

The meal is sponsored by the Akron Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Akron-Westfield FFA members will serve guests.

Iowa State University Rising Star interns will host a Local Foods demonstration and area agriculture producers will provide information on beef, pork, lamb, dairy, apples and aronia berries.

Plus, Akron Farmers’ Market vendors will be selling garden produce, eggs, breads, jellies, jams, honey and more.

This special Farmers’ Market celebration of area farmers will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, July 12 at the Akron City Park.

Hope to see you all there!