Lt. Col. Paul M. Peterson (USAF, Ret.), Age 83

Lt. Col. Paul M. Peterson, (USAF, Ret.) of San Antonio, Texas, passed away from complications due to stomach cancer on Monday, May 8, 2017. Paul was 83 years old at the time of his passing.

Paul was born in Fremont, Neb. He and his family relocated throughout the Midwest during his youth. Paul graduated high school from Akron High School in Akron, Iowa in 1952. He went on to graduated from Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa with a degree in business administration.

After graduation, Paul joined the United States Air Force where he served as pilot for 23 years. During this time, he flew F-86’s, B-47’s, B-52/s, and KC-135’s. He then ran a successful business for several years. He finished his career in marketing and management for a large corporation.

Paul and his wife Connie then retired and spent several years living the gypsy life, travelling the country in their RV. They visited 47 of the lower 48 states. The decided to settle down and bought a house in Tucson, Ariz. Paul and Connie really wanted to get to Texas so they relocated to Georgetown, Texas. Two years ago they finally settled down at Blue Skies East, Texas.

Paul is survived by his wife Connie and two sons. He was preceded in death by another son. He also has six grandchildren. He will be greatly missed. Services will be private.