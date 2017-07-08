Dirk William de Roos, age 71

On July 1, Dirk William de Roos of Greenwood Village, Colo., beloved husband of Joyce de Roos, passed away after a brief illness.

He leaves behind his wife, 3 children, 4 grandchildren and his brother: eldest daughter, Gretchen (Richard) Buechsencheutez, their 3 children, Callan, Adele and Richie of Thousand Oaks, Calif.; daughter Christiane Ketje de Roos of Denver, Colo.; son Dirk (Heather) de Roos, their son William Tate of Manhattan Beach, Calif.; brother, Jan de Roos of Omaha, Neb.; extended family in Iowa and Nebraska. Dirk also leaves a legion of friends across the globe who shared in his adventures. He loved the wilderness and had a deep knowledge of history. Dirk combined these loves with humor and wit to make him one of the great raconteurs.

Dirk was born in Sioux City, Iowa on November 3, 1945. He grew up in Omaha, Neb. where he was the valedictorian at North High School. Immediately upon graduation, he worked on an archaeological dig with the Smithsonian and was a Civil Rights activist in Mississippi. He attended Dartmouth College where he met Joyce, his wife of 51 years. After college, Dirk served as a lieutenant in the 214th Field Artillery Division of the United States Army. He received his law degree from Indiana University and retired from his Civil Litigation practice in 2015.

Dirk’s family will hold a private celebration of his life. Those wishing to honor Dirk may make donations to Opera Colorado or Tesoro Cultural Foundation.