Plymouth County Court News Week of June 12

Traffic Fines

State of Iowa vs. Richard Austin Davis, 35, Sioux City, speeding, judgment $315.

State of Iowa vs. Ryan Ronald Peery, 39, Eagle, Neb., dark window/windshield $135.

State of Iowa vs. John Lewis Robinson, 60, Sioux City, speeding, judgment $90.

State of Iowa vs. Sara Nicole Staver, 36, Cherokee, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Scott Michael Paulsen, 38, Sioux City, speeding, judgment $90.

State of Iowa vs. Eucario Ayala Guzman, 57, Jefferson, S.D., speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Randall Ray Speckmann, 60, Sioux City, speeding $87.

State of Iowa vs. Alexandria Rae Uden, 17, Le Mars, minor using tobacco/vapor product, first offense, $50.

State of Iowa vs. Rick Alan Lancaster, 52, Le Mars, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Robert Joseph Langel, 30, Le Mars, failure to yield to vehicle on right $30.

State of Iowa vs. Evan Michael Kunkel, 24, Remsen, speeding $119.

State of Iowa vs. Sondra Lorraine Alvarez, 20, Sioux City, speeding $181.

State of Iowa vs. Jonathon Lee Davis, 21, Sioux City, speeding $119.

State of Iowa vs. Curtis Wayne Johnson, 66, Jefferson, S.D., speeding $119.

State of Iowa vs. Jose Lopez, 34, Sioux City, no hunting/fishing license, $87.

State of Iowa vs. Otoniel Sales, 25, Sioux City, no hunting/fishing license, $87.

State of Iowa vs. Marvin Mendez, Sioux City, no hunting/fishing license, $87.

State of Iowa vs. Velvet Ann Jeratowski, 55, Jefferson, S.D., speeding $92.

State of Iowa vs. Franklin J. Collins, 60, Kingsley, speeding $87.

State of Iowa vs. Ryan Scott Feeck, 34, West Des Moines, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Sadie Marie Eitemiller, 20, Armour, S.D., speeding $168.

City of Hinton vs. Adilene Prieto, 17, Sioux City, speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Susana Soto Munoz, 18, South Sioux City, Neb., speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Bertha J. Lammers, 65, Maurice, speeding $114.

City of Hinton vs. Jose Antonio Magana Lemus, 30, South Sioux City, Neb., speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Machensey, Lyn Shelgren, 22, Gilmore City, speeding $87.

City of Le Mars vs. Becky J. Hebert, Akron, speeding $90.

City of Le Mars vs. Riley Kluver, 17, Le Mars, operation without registration, judgment $135.

City of Le Mars vs. Andrew Howard James, 21, Houston, Texas, speeding $114.

City of Le Mars vs. Dexter George Jorgensen, 50, Burbank, S.D., speeding $114.

City of Le Mars vs. Charletta Lynn Ohlrichs, 52, Merrill, speeding $87.

City of Le Mars vs. Curtis William Sitzmann, 30, Le Mars, speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. Shauna Elaine Reed, 31, Sioux City, speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. Ryan Patrick Schwiesow, 44, Hawarden, speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. David Charlie Oster, 22, Eden Prarie, Minn., speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. Ysidora Mejia Zorrilla, 40, Sioux City, speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. Jessica Jurado, 21, Phoenix, Ariz., speeding $168.

City of Merrill vs. Michelle Marie Otto, 57, Cottage Grove, Minn., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Abigail M. Jonas, 22, Elkhorn, Neb., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Robert Charles Arens, 34, Le Mars, speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. Brenda J. Streit, 58, Salina, Kan., speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. Bradley Dean De Vries, 60, Sioux Center, speeding $168.

City of Merrill vs. John Paul Addison, 66, Henderson, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Rachel M. Elsea, 46, Dakota City, Neb., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Toby Jacob Stott, 30, Manley, Neb., speeding $87

City of Merrill vs. Mark Patrick Petersen, 24, Cushing, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Chad Elliot Hamill, 46, Sheldon, speeding $87.

Fine amounts listed do not include cents.