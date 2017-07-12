Space available in upcoming hunter education classes

Hunter Education Classroom courses are offered by knowledgeable and certified volunteer instructors and Iowa Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officers. Classroom courses are typically 12-15 hours in length and are held over 2 to 3 sessions (days). In order to receive certification, a student must attend all sessions and pass the final exam.

Iowa law requires that anyone born after January 1, 1972 must be certified in hunter education before they are eligible to purchase an Iowa hunting license.

Upcoming Classes

• Aug. 8, Hawarden, Sioux County Conservation Board, Oak Grove Park

• Aug. 26, Aurelia, Aurelia Shelter House

For more information on these and other hunter education opportunities, go to www.iowadnr.gov/huntered.