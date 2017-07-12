Rock Valley Ringneck Rendezvous

Do you like to shoot archery, race minnows, make rafts, shoot shotgun, and play outdoor games? How about win outdoor equipment like bows, guns and camping equipment? Then we have an event for you!

Ringneck Rendezvous, an annual family program hosted by the Sioux County Conservation Board, Pheasants Forever, and Gun Club, is for ages 5 and up (ages 5-8 need an adult present) on Sat, August 5 from 4-8:30 p.m. Registration is required and gets you a pizza supper, backpack, water bottle, and “Rooster bucks” which you can use at the numerous fun and educational booths! Cost is $10 per person. The program this year is Royal Gauntlet with live birds of prey! Go to www.mycountyparks.com/county/sioux.aspx to register. Registration open until August 2. The Ringneck Rendezvous will be held at the Rock Valley Gun Club. For more information, go to www.mycountyparks.com/county/sioux.aspx or you can view more information at Sioux County Ringneck Facebook Page.