Union County Sheriff’s Office May 2017

Total arrests coming through the Union County Jail in the month of May- 85
Total number of individuals incarcerated in jail awaiting trial, sitting out sentences or awaiting extradition – 32
You may notice that there may be more charges than arrests. This is due to individuals facing multiple charges.
Traffic Offenses
DUI 1st 13
DUI 2nd 2
DUI 3rd 0
DUI 4th 1
Driving w/suspend license 7
Driving w/revoked license 6
Driving w/o DL 0
Reckless Driving 3
Open Container MV 1
Citations 70
Warnings 142
Drug Offenses
Possession of Marijuana 4
Possession of Paraphernalia 6
Felony Drug Charges 12
Huffing/ingesting 7
Theft Offenses
Burglary 0
Grand Theft 1
Petty Theft 3
Rape 1
Miscellaneous Charges
False Impersonation 0
Assault Simple 5
Assault Domestic 3
Poss. susp/revoked DL 7
Inmates Serving Time 19
US Marshal Hold 0
INS Hold 0
Other Misc. Charges 49
No Proof of Financial Resp 6
Out of County Hold 24
Agency Assist 16
Number of warrant arrests 29
Number of transport of prisoners to or from other facilities 11
Number of out of county warrant/state arrest 16
Total monies collected and deposited to the General fund by the Sheriff’s Office for the month of May $39,599.22
911 calls 1,196
Admin. calls 3,318
Jail calls 1,005
Calls for service 1,298
Sheriff Dan Limoges
Elk Point, SD