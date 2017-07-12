Union County Sheriff’s Office May 2017

Total arrests coming through the Union County Jail in the month of May- 85

Total number of individuals incarcerated in jail awaiting trial, sitting out sentences or awaiting extradition – 32

You may notice that there may be more charges than arrests. This is due to individuals facing multiple charges.

Traffic Offenses

DUI 1st 13

DUI 2nd 2

DUI 3rd 0

DUI 4th 1

Driving w/suspend license 7

Driving w/revoked license 6

Driving w/o DL 0

Reckless Driving 3

Open Container MV 1

Citations 70

Warnings 142

Drug Offenses

Possession of Marijuana 4

Possession of Paraphernalia 6

Felony Drug Charges 12

Huffing/ingesting 7

Theft Offenses

Burglary 0

Grand Theft 1

Petty Theft 3

Rape 1

Miscellaneous Charges

False Impersonation 0

Assault Simple 5

Assault Domestic 3

Poss. susp/revoked DL 7

Inmates Serving Time 19

US Marshal Hold 0

INS Hold 0

Other Misc. Charges 49

No Proof of Financial Resp 6

Out of County Hold 24

Agency Assist 16

Number of warrant arrests 29

Number of transport of prisoners to or from other facilities 11

Number of out of county warrant/state arrest 16

Total monies collected and deposited to the General fund by the Sheriff’s Office for the month of May $39,599.22

911 calls 1,196

Admin. calls 3,318

Jail calls 1,005

Calls for service 1,298

Sheriff Dan Limoges

Elk Point, SD