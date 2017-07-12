Utility seeking input from electric customers

Residents of Akron may soon receive a call asking about their electric service.

The city’s wholesale power supplier, Heartland Consumers Power District, has partnered with SDS Research to conduct a customer survey to learn more about the residents of the community and the expectations they have of their electricity provider.

Representatives from SDS began making calls June 26 asking about customer service, social media, and energy efficiency rebates, among other topics.

“The goal of the survey is for Heartland to get a better idea of what people value and how we can better support the city in providing services beneficial to the residents of each community we serve,” said Heartland Communications Manager Ann Hyland.

SDS will randomly select residents to call and Hyland is hopeful the residents of Akron will be willing to take a few minutes to answer their questions.

“It is our goal to add value to the communities we serve and the best way we can do that is by asking questions and generating feedback,” noted Hyland.

The survey is also available online and all electric customers of the city of Akron are invited and encouraged to fill it out. You can do so by visitinghcpd.com/survey. The survey will be available until Thursday, July 6.

Heartland Consumers Power District is a non-profit, public power utility located in Madison, S.D. Heartland provides reliable power as well as energy services and community development programs to the city of Akron as well as other communities, state agencies and organizations in South Dakota, Minnesota, Kansas and Iowa.