History making, state bound Westerners!

Not only has the Akron-Westfield Baseball Team broke the school’s record of 25 season wins with 32 thus far, they have made history being the first baseball team to go to state. The boys achieved this feat by defeating Coon Rapids-Bayard July 18 at Substate in Denison. The team and coaches proudly display their state qualifier banner.

Facing Lisbon in the opening round at the state tournament, A-W pulled out the win, 5-4, in 11 innings. They face Martensdale-St. Mary’s in the semi-finals at 1:30 p.m. this Thursday, July 27 at Principal Park in Des Moines.