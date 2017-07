By Hank Krause

The Akron-Westfield girls played for fifth place in the state tournament and finished well as they beat Colfax-Mingo, 6-3.

After going 37-3 and an incredible number of wins in the last five years, we sadly and fondly bid farewell to Bailey Davis, Jessica Hansen, Ann Hedlund, and Danika Tindall. A career and a job well done.