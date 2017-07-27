Candidate filing now accepted

School district candidate filing of nomination papers began on Monday, July 10. These nomination papers are filed with the school district secretaries.

All candidate’s interested in running for any school district in Plymouth County must file their nomination papers with their respective school district secretary by 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3, which is the last day to file.

School district secretaries must file all of the candidate’s nomination papers with the Plymouth County Auditor’s office by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4.

As of now, per Plymouth County Auditor Stacey Feldman, all school elections in Plymouth County will be held from 12:00 p.m. (noon) until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12.