Casey’s hopes to start construction soon

After two separate conversations between the corporate office of Casey’s and Akron Mayor Sharon Frerichs, it has been confirmed that a new building is going to be built in Akron.

Casey’s does own the land and all building permits are in place. As with any project, there are always glitches along the way. Currently, Casey’s is awaiting a document from Mid-American Energy agreeing to move some equipment on Casey’s new building site.

Once that document is in place and proper action taken, Casey’s hopes to start the construction process with a month or two at the latest.