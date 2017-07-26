A-W elementary renovations underway

By Julie Ann Madden

Progress is being made day by day in the Akron-Westfield Community School’s elementary classrooms.

On Tuesday, there were two crews hard at work. One was painting walls and the other was installing new tile flooring.

The classrooms’ asbestos flooring has been removed. Now, new plumbing, electrical and infrastructure upgrades are being made to all 14 elementary classrooms.

Completion date is Aug. 6, and L & L Builders is the general contractor.