A-W wins in Eleven!!

By Hank Krause

The Akron-Westfield Westerners, in their first appearance in the State Class 1A Tourney, on Saturday, July 22, made it interesting.

A-W had to overcome seven fielding errors plus come from behind twice to win the game, 5-4, over Lisbon.

Westerner Austin Allard never lost faith as he pitched a real gem. Allard pitched for seven-and-two-thirds before the pitch count took him out of the game. Allard gave up five hits but also struck out 11.

Lisbon scored first as they used two errors to score two runs and grabbed the lead. A-W couldn’t leave well enough alone as they had another error to give the Lions one more run to make it 3-0 Lisbon.

A-W, in the fifth, got a break as Nick Jacobs walked. He was safe at second as Dylan Irizarry grounded into a potential double play. The throw was wide at second so everyone was safe. Kyle Johnson singled to score two. An error by the outfield allowed one more Westerner to score to tie it at three where it stayed until the 11th inning.

The pitching of Austin Allard and Jacobs held the Lions at bay until the top of the 11th. Lisbon’s Hagen Waters opened the inning with a base hit. Waters advanced to third base on two infield outs. He later scored on a wild pitch. Things were looking a little bleak but the Westerners weren’t done.

Conner Anderson singled, Jacobs got a hit before Dylan Irizarry came through with a hit. With two out, Kyle Johnson hit a sharp hit to left, and Jacobs scored to win it.

After Jacobs scored, he came flying towards the dugout. I don’t know who but someone accidentally clothes-lined him in celebration.

His feet came out and wham! He hit the ground. I thought he became one of the “Flying Walendas.”

In spite of the seven errors, A-W held its poise and did what they had to do. Perseverance was the real factor.

Poor Kyle Johnson had the world fall on him in the third inning but came back to have a miraculous day. Getting two clutch hits to help move A-W to the Thursday Semis. We will play Martensdale-St. Mary’s.

“Never say die.”

I had to laugh at the announcer on Iowa Public TV. The first five innings he had Spencer Olson instead of Montana Jackson. He had Austin Allard pitching 21 innings instead of 49. I don’t think he had done his homework. He also had a couple others that I can’t remember.

A-W 0-0-0-0-3-0-0-0-0-0-2= 5-11-7

L 0-0-2-0-1-0-0-0-0-0-1= 4- 7-0

PHOTO: Here comes the pitch to Kyle Johnson from Lisbon in the bottom of the 11th inning with Nick Jacobs on third waiting to come home. Kyle hit the ball towards third bringing Nick in to score the winning run.