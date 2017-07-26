Union County Fair Tractor Pull to celebrate its 50th anniversary

The Union County Fair will have the Annual Tractor Pull at the Fairgrounds in Alcester, S.D., on Thursday, July 27 with the pull starting at 7:00 p.m.

We are celebrating our 50th Anniversary of the Tractor Pull!

Great Plains Tractor Pullers Inc. is in charge of the pull.

Contact the Union County Extension Office at 605-356-2321 for more information.

The Tractor Pull will have several classes, which include:

Stock Farm Class

7500# 8500# 9500# 10,500#

11,500# 12,500#

Open Farm Class

6700# 7500# 8500# 9500# 10,500#

Pro Farm Class

8200# 8500#

Super Stock 2WD Pickups

5500# 6200#

Super Stock 4WD Pickups

8000# Light 8000# Heavy

Modified 2WD Pickups

5500# 6200#

Pro Modified 2WD Pickups

6200# Light 6200# Heavy

Plan to compete in the pull. See you at the Fair!