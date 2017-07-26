Four of five WS seats on ballot

By Julie Ann Madden

Anyone with a desire to have a seat on the West Sioux School Board may take out nomination papers now.

All nomination papers must be returned by 5 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 3 to Board Secretary Tami Degen.

All but Board Member Larry Gregg has to seek reelection if they want to keep their school board seat, said Degen.

As of Monday’s press time, current board members whose seats will be on the Sept. 12 ballot have taken out their nomination papers but none have turned them in to Degen.

Of course, it’s only been a week since the nomination papers filing period opened.

Seats on this year’s election ballot are:

• District No. 1: Currently held by Russ Coons.

• District No. 2: Currently seated is Gary Witt.

• District No. 4: Tom Sellers represents this district.

• At-Large Seat: The At-Large member is Ken Koch.

For more information, contact Degen at 551-1461.