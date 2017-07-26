WS falls to RSM in substate

The West Sioux Falcons baseball team fell to Remsen St. Mary’s, 8-1, July 18 in substate action in Le Mars ending their season.

Losing pitcher Jake Lynott pitched two innings giving up three hits, one run, and striking out four. Hunter Dekkers pitched for four innings giving up six hits, six runs, striking out six. Tucker VanderFeen pitched one inning giving up three hits and one run

West Sioux’s run came from Jake Lynott in the sixth inning.

Jake Lynott, Chase Koopmans, and Kade Lynott each had a hit for the Falcons and Zach McKee had an RBI.

West Sioux ends their season with a 22-6 record.

WS 0-0-0-0-0-1-0=1

RSM 1-0-1-0-2-3-1=8