Plymouth County Court News Week of June 26

New Judgments

State of Iowa vs. Jerry Owings, dismissed.

State vs. Nicholas Daniel Rapp, 28, Le Mars, public intox., court cost $60.

State vs. Garret Mark Shoen, no contact order lifted, dismissed.

State of Iowa vs. Jim Richard Langley, Jr., violate contact order, dismissed, court costs $60.

Civil Judgments

Hawkeye vs. Michelle Lynn Ostermyer, c. $110, plus 2.97% from 3/30/17, total judgment; $712.

Edward Zajac, Jr. vs. Kelly Dean Byrne, c. $95, plus 3.19% from 6/22/17, total judgment; $4,500

Midland Funding LLC vs. Angela J. Caskey, c. $85, plus 3.19% interest from 6/22/17, total judgment; $593.03

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Douglas Utesch; c. $85, plus 2.19% and $75 monthly payment, total judgment; $2,147.03, installment plan starting 7/24/17.

Dispositions

State vs. Mark Randall Schleis Construction, 49, Le Mars, operating motor vehicle while intoxicated first offense, arrested, sentenced to jail 365 days, 363 suspended, one year probation, comply with evaluation, fine waivered upon proof of temporary license, ordered all costs incurred to be paid court costs $1,100, total judgment: $1,953.75.

State vs. Richard Lewis Newburn, dismissed; court costs $53.30, fine $1,648, ordered to pay all costs incurred, total judgment; $1,701.30 .

State vs. Jason Alan Phelps, 36, Le Mars, theft fourth degree court costs $120, total judgment; $838.25 fine $315, restitution $168.

State vs. Race Alexander Streker, 19, Le Mars, controlled substance violation, marijuana, court costs $600, fine $630, ordered to pay all costs incurred, total judgment; $1,720.50.

Traffic Fines

State of Iowa vs. Dylan Allen Smithson, 21, Suprise, Ariz., failure to use safety belts, judgment $127.

State of Iowa vs. Casie Jo Rehder, 24, Sioux City, speeding $120.

State of Iowa vs. Dylan James Foote, 24, Sioux City, speeding judgment $240.

State of Iowa vs. Rockford T. Ziembra, 43, Omaha, Neb., speeding $168.

State of Iowa vs. Brian Matthew Mouw, 40, Kingsley, motorcycle/moped license violation $107.

State of Iowa vs. Lisa Beth Altena, 30, Le Mars, speeding $120.

State of Iowa vs. Darian Joseph Tegrotenhuis, 18, Sioux Center, failure to maintain control $215.

State of Iowa vs. Xochitl Marin Perez, 15, Sioux City, failure to maintain control, and no valid driver’s license $580.

State of Iowa vs. Joel Allen Jauer, 17, Hinton, failure to maintain control $200.

State of Iowa vs. Chad Wayne Muecke, 46, Hinton, speeding $95.

State of Iowa vs. April Lorraine Jasman, 31, Sioux City, registration violation $95.

State of Iowa vs. Alec Dimig, 21, Merrill, registration viloation judgment $95.

State of Iowa vs. Dustin Thomas Brunsting, 21, Merrill, speeding $95.

State of Iowa vs. Jesus Sandoval Mata, 21, Sioux City, speeding $119.

State of Iowa vs. Kimberly Ann Grzeslo, 36, Quimby, speeding $87.

State of Iowa vs. Ross Allen Wenzel, 19, Hinton, possession/purchase alcohol by a minor $335.

State of Iowa vs. Charles David Veldhuizen, 67, Sioux City, speeding, $121.

State of Iowa vs. Paige Rose Towner, 22, Remsen, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Mitchell Scott Peterson, 22, Sioux City, failure to use seat belts $114.

State of Iowa vs. Todd Matthew Scheitler, 43, Sioux City, speeding $119.

State of Iowa vs. Zebulan James Binneboese, 18, Hinton, speeding $119.

State of Iowa vs. William Scott Casaday, Jr., 23, Whiting, registration violation $90.

State of Iowa vs. Dylan Foote James, 24, Sioux City, speeding judgment $90.

State of Iowa vs. Jeffrey Lee Powell, 48, speeding judgment $95.

State of Iowa vs. Kayla Marie Hinckley, 26, Merrill, registration violation judgment $90, failure to provide proof of insurance judgment $435, no valid driver’s license $360.

State of Iowa vs. Joshua Henry Schwebach, 21, Remsen, improper rear lamps $87.

State of Iowa vs. Brody Ricke, 18, windshield/window requirements $127.

State of Iowa vs. Miguel A. Romero, 57, Sioux City, no fishing license $87.

State of Iowa vs. Selvin Dominguez, 39, no fishing license judgment $90.

State of Iowa vs. Brandon Owen Krueger, 31, Holmes City, Minn., failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way, $200.

State of Iowa vs. Felipe De Jesus Prieto Flores, 32, Le Mars, no valid driver’s license.

State of Iowa vs. Erin Kathleen Schroeder, 39, Kingsley, speeding $87.

State of Iowa vs. Dillon Lou-Dark Horse Anderson, 21, Le Mars, speeding $87.

State of Iowa vs. Juan Carlos Rodriguez Govea, 37, Sheldon, dark window/windshield judgment $135.

State of Iowa vs. Rachel Marie Struve, 22, Paullina, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Jeffrey Jon Jenn, 26, Le Mars, speeding $119.

State of Iowa vs. Steven Ellis Haakenson, 20, Le Mars, speeding $87.

State of Iowa vs. Chad Eugene Gilbertson, 38, Leota, Minn., failure to use seat belts $127.

State of Iowa vs. Amiri Christopher Hollinger, 45, Ft. Worth, Texas, hours of service $127.

State of Iowa vs. Matthew Schmillen, 42, Marcus, speeding $168.

State of Iowa vs. Linda Katherine Phelps, Kingsley, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Brett Harrison Butler, 20, Fargo, N.D., speeding $168.

State of Iowa vs. Mindi Marie Schlautman, 30, Maplewood, Minn., speeding $87.

State of Iowa vs. Michael Scott Stabile, 30, Sioux City, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Troy Jon Wipf, 42, Louisvill, Neb., speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Noah John Holder, 18, Le Mars, violation of gradulated license condition $127.

State of Iowa vs. Trevor Steven Renken, 18, minor in possession/purchase alcohol $127.

State of Iowa vs. Matthew Joseph Carda, 42, Sioux Falls, S.D., speeding $87.

State of Iowa vs. Alexander M. Buvala, 25, Gurnee, Ill., speeding $87.

State of Iowa vs. Cindi Rae Koch, 36, Kingsley, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Mitchell Rozen Harrison, 50, Morrisville, N.C., speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Angela Jean Aldrich, Dakota Dunes, S.D., speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. David Dean Allen, 68, Akron, dark window/windshield $127.

State of Iowa vs. Randall Terpstra, 59, Hawarden, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Ted Arthur Kern, 63, Le Mars, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Gretchen Nicole Dodge, 63, Le Mars, speeding $114.

City of Hinton vs. Jacob Elias Lake, 37, Guthrie Center, failure to obey traffic device judgment $195.

City of Hinton vs. Joshua Clinton Hepp, 27, Sioux Falls, S.D., speeding $90.

City of Hinton vs. Kevin Troy Garrison, 47, Jeanerette, La., no valid license $330.

City of Hinton vs. Troy John Recker, 21, Le Mars, speeding judgment $120.

City of Hinton vs. Barbara Gail Nyreen, 53, North Sioux City, S.D., speeding judgment $90.

City of Hinton vs. Katie Marie Hernandez, 35, Le Mars, speeding $120.

City of Hinton vs. Sofia Nmn, Navarrete, 35, Sioux City, speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Jacob Daniel Rennaker, 29, Brainerd, Minn., speeding $114.

City of Hinton vs. Skyler Glenn Jernberg, 21, Sioux City, operating non-registered vehicle $127.

City of Le Mars vs. Brayton Michael Thoms Wilson, 19, Le Mars, careless driving $107.

City of Le Mars vs. Nicolas Jose Ochoa, 23, Le Mars, speeding judgment $90.

City of Le Mars vs. Minh Tan Le, 44, South Sioux City, Neb., speeding $87.

City of Le Mars vs. Rachel Lozano, 22, Licoln, Neb., no valid license $330.

City of Le Mars vs. Rhonda Cheryl Bainbridge, 44, Merrill, speeding $87.

City of Le Mars vs. Cassondra Lee Corkin, 26, South Sioux City, Neb., speeding $114.

City of Le Mars vs. Wyatt John McClanahan, 21, Maple Lake, Minn., speeing $87.

City of Le Mars vs. Daisha Latrice Richardson, 25, Orange City, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Eric Timothy Lefeber, 32, Lake Crystal, Minn., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Joy Marie Snake, 38, Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., speeding judgment $120.

City of Merrill vs. Sergio Vaira, 42, St. Louis, Mo., speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. Kevin Troy Garrison, 47, Sioux City, speeding judgment $168.

City of Merrill vs. Daniel Edgar Lantigua, 20, Orange City, speeding $120.

City of Merrill vs. Kayla Beth Meier, 29, Sioux City, speeding judgment $90.

City of Merrill vs. Reuben Schuyler Warren, 43, Salix, speeding $120.

City of Merrill vs. Jake Lee Dickes, 28, Sioux City, speeding judgment $90.

City of Merrill vs. Wesley Raymond Langley, Mc Cook Lake, S.D., speeding $90.

City of Merrill vs. Jonah Vincent Edward Johnson Chase, 22, Kingsley, speeding judgment $180.

City of Merrill vs. Clifford Bradley Asmus, 22, Plymouth, Minn., speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. Armentia Jean Thacker, 21, Las Cruces, N.M., $87.

City of Merrill vs. Dee Jay Kellen, 46, Le Mars, failure to stop/yield at sign $195.

City of Merrill vs. Janet Lynn Petersen, 59, Sioux City, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Michelle A. Hickey, 43, La Vista, Neb., speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. Ana Eleian Rivera, 29, Sioux City, speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. Lionel M. Brown, 69, Castle Rock, Colo., speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. Karla Kay Martinez, 61, Greenwood, Mo., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Ellen Kay Carlson, 72, Sioux City, speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. Terry L. Gott, 64, Joliet, Ill., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Trevor William Lloyd, 23, Spencer, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Areli Sanchez, 23, Sioux City, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Harold K. Sawyer, 81, Central City, Neb., speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. Meret Thali, 28, Sioux City, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Raul Magana, 50, Sioux City, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Joshua W. Miron, 43, Weston, Ma., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Chandler Paul Tice, 40, Norwalk, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Harold Allan Sturgeon, 61, Sioux City, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Darrel W. Steele, 59, Ainsworth, Neb., speeding $114.

Fine amounts listed do not include cents.