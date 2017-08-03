A-W baseball – state semi-finalist!

In their first state appearance, the Akron- Westfield baseball team, defeated Lisbon, 5-4, in the quarterfinals and then faced Martensdale-St. Mary’s in the semi finals July 27 in Des Moines. The Westerners put up a good fight but lost, 6-1. Martensdale-St. Mary’s faced Newman Catholic in the final game but lost 8-3, giving Newman their sixth state championship, the third championship in the last five years.

Photo: Aaron Hartman and Kyle Johnson, who’s holding the state trophy, hold the Akron-Westfield name which was in the scoreboard during the game. The Westerners were able to bring the sign home.