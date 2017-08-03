Supervisors add easement to Akron subdivision request

By Julie Ann Madden

John and Mary Lucken, of Akron, are splitting their acreage from their farmland, located just south of Akron’s emergency services property, which includes the Akron Fire & Rescue Department and Akron EMS facility.

At their July 25 meeting, Plymouth County supervisors added a stipulation after Surveyor David Wilberding of Professional Surveying Services Inc. of Cherokee explained Luckens’ subdivision request.

“They aren’t selling anything,” said Wilberding. “It’s for estate planning purposes — just dividing the tillable and nontillable acres.”

With the 4.81-acre farmstead site, the boundary follows the farmland terrace. Supervisor Mark Loutsch was concerned that having the terrace be the boundary, future farmers wouldn’t be able to maintain and repair the terrace from the top side — unless they crossed on to the acreage property. It was noted the terrace will remain part of the farmland property.

Loutsch proposed having a 20 feet easement on the acreage to allow future farmers access to the top of the terrace.

Supervisor Craig Anderson had the same concern and agreed with Loutsch’s suggestion.

Anderson made a motion to approve the subdivision changes with the inclusion of a 20 feet ingress/egress easement on the acreage property for the sole purpose of maintaining/repairing the terrace.

Loutsch seconded it, and the vote was unanimous, 5-0.