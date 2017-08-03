A-W FFA member becomes fair princess

By Julie Ann Madden

Of the 13 Plymouth County Fair queen contestants, two were local gals hoping to represent their 4-H/FFA groups and Plymouth County throughout the next year’s reign.

Callie Henrich, daughter of Brad and Michelle Henrich of Akron, was selected as one of the fair royalty princesses. She was sponsored by the Akron-Westfield FFA.

Henrich was joined on the royalty court by Queen Kara Schmitz, Princess Mattie Tucker and Miss Congeniality Sarah Benton.

Daniel Kessenich was chosen as king with princes Jack Ruhland and Ote Albrecht and First Runner-up and Mr. Personality James Kellen.

Editor’s Note: A new King’s Court title was added this year: First Runner-Up, making five titles instead of the traditional four.