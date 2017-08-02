Raffle to benefit A-W FFA

Raffle tickets will be sold for these two pedal tractors at the Akron Tractor Pull Aug. 12. Tickets are $5 per ticket or $20 for five tickets. Proceeds will benefit the Akron-Westfield FFA along with proceeds from the concession stand. Tickets may also be purchased before the pull by contacting Kyle Hoffman, 712-204-2375, or email kyle.hoffman@wilsontrailer.com.

The Pedal Pull for kids will be at 5 p.m. Aug. 12 at the former airport ground south of Akron. There will be a free souvenir for the first 250 through the gate and a free T-shirt toss for kids during the show. The Tractor Pull will begin following the Pedal Pull at 6 p.m.