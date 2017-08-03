Marlin and Pearl Hillrichs to celebrate 60th Anniversary

Marlin and Pearl Hillrichs of San Antonio, Texas, will celebrate 60 years of marriage on Aug. 24, 2017. Marlin is a 1951 graduate of Akron High School and received his bachelor’s degree in 1963 from Morningside College in Sioux City. Pearl (nee Nelson) graduated in 1949 from Central High School in Sioux City.

They were married on Aug. 24, 1957 at St. John Lutheran Church in Sioux City, and honeymooned in Canada.

The couple first resided in Sioux City where both were employed with Swift & Company. They were members of First Lutheran Church.

A Korean War veteran, Marlin spent 37 years with Swift & Company as manager of the Beef Department at packing facilities in Yakima, Wash., Dumas, Texas, Grand Island, Neb., Clovis, N.M., and Des Moines, Iowa. They also resided in Scottsbluff, Neb., where Marlin served as sales manager for Western Valley Packing until his retirement in 1993. Pearl held administrative positions for several companies and has been a homemaker much of her married life – setting up house and getting children established in a half-dozen communities – while supporting Marlin in his career endeavors. In 2001, they moved to San Antonio and settled into retirement.

Over the past 16 years, Marlin and Pearl have enjoyed traveling the continental U.S., Alaska and Hawaii; visiting 12 European countries, Canada and Mexico; spending time with family and friends; participating in church activities; and growing bumper crops of tomatoes, lemons and oranges in their backyard garden.

The couple are the parents of four children: Julie of Frisco, Texas, Cynthia (Gus) Rhodes of San Antonio, Douglas (Ingrid) Hillrichs of Frisco, and Susan (Paul) Rosenbluth of McKinney, Texas. They have four grandchildren: Mariah Rhodes, Claire Rosenbluth, and Jonathan and Luke Hillrichs

Marlin and Pearl will celebrate on Aug. 12 with dinner attended by family and friends.

Cards of congratulations may be sent to the couple at 6333 Robinsnest, San Antonio, Texas 78249.