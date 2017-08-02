Third person dies as result of fatal crash in Alcester

A third person has died from injuries sustained in Monday’s fatal crash in Alcester, S.D.

Pearl “Tex” Sowell, 95, died Thursday. He was one of seven people hit when a 2001 Pontiac Grand Prix ran into them as they were leaving the Alcester Care and Rehab Center. The group was a mixture of center employees and residents.

Initially in the crash, two people were killed at the scene and six others, including the driver, were injured.

Names, ages and hometowns of those involved are:

1) Jenna Benzel, 31, Vermillion, S.D. Fatal injuries. She was the Activities Coordinator at the center.

2) Marcene Gabel, 79, female. Fatal injuries. She was a resident at the center.

3) Pearl “Tex” Sowell, 95, male. Died Thursday from injuries sustained in the crash. He was a resident at the center.

4) Patricia Berg, 81, female, Alcester. Serious non-life threatening injuries. Remains hospitalized. She was the driver.

5) Lois Sundstrom, 86, female. Serious life-threatening injuries. Remains hospitalized. She is a resident at the center.

6) Marlo Hoffman, 65, female. Treated and released. She is a resident at the center.

7) Lori Bohnart, 57, female. Treated and released. She is a resident at the center.

8) Vicki Shafer, 72, female. Treated and released. She is a resident at the center.

According to S.D. Highway Patrol officials, the investigation continues.