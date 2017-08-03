A-W falls in State Semis

By Hank Krause

The Akron-Westfield Westerners fell to Martinsdale-St. Mary’s 6-1 in the State Semi-Class 1A State Tournament on July 27. The game was played in the spacious Principal Park, which is a really nice venue.

A triple-A park is a little big for high school kids. It is 335 feet south down the line and 400 to dead center plus 375 in the power alleys.

First of all, let me describe Martinsdale-St. Mary’s. Martensdale is about 25 miles south of Des Moines. St. Mary’s is a small town of about 250 people 10 miles south of Martensdale. Both towns lie on the east side of Interstate 35, and it’s a pretty good-sized school district.

A-W had their chance to win but when you leave 13 runners stranded, it makes for a tough day.

MSTM scored in the first inning as they used two hits and a fielder’s choice to grab the early lead.

A-W loaded the bags in the second but a two-out strike-out killed off a possible rally. In the third, MSTM got on by an error, then a triple by Brady Gavin and later followed by a double off the wall, made it 3-0.

A-W left two runners on in the fourth and the fifth. MSTM added a run as A-W walked the No. 9 hitter. With two outs, Gavin singled to add to the Blue Devils’ lead.

In the fifth, A-W had another chance as they had two runners on. Cal Eskra hit a hard grounder but the pitcher, who stands 6’7”, fielded the hard hit ball bare-handed and killed off A-W’s chance.

MSTM scored two runs in the sixth. They had a walk, hit, and a sacrifice to score. I thought A-W had the runner at the plate but a dropped throw let the runner score.

A-W scored in the seventh when Austin Allard walked and moved up on a fielder’s choice by Kyle Johnson. Johnson later scored to avert the shutout.

A-W had the bases loaded again but an ill-timed strike-out finished off A-W’s dreams of a state title.

The kids gave a terrific effort to break a number of records. The six seniors will be missed but some more players will come along to fill in.

A-W 0-0-0-0-0-0-1 = 1-8-2

MSTM 2-0-2-1-0-1-X = 6-6-0