Oakhill holds ground-breaking for addition

Oakhill Assisted Living in Hawarden held a ground-breaking July 26 to celebrate the beginning of construction to add six new resident suites, new offices, storage space, and restrooms.

(Above l-r:) Oakhill Manger Becky Kane along with owners Jim Tausz, Dan Cain, and Jan Cain, hold the ceremonial shovels in front of Oakhill. The new construction, which has begun, can be seen on the right.

During the ceremony, the owners said when they bought the former Beehive Assisted Living in 2000, there was one resident. After remodeling with a vision to make Oakhill a first-class, home-like residence for seniors, 10 of the 12 rooms are filled, and many times there is a waiting list for a room. Because of this and seeing the need for assisted living in Hawarden, the trio decided to invest in the community.

“We appreciate this community and wanted to give back. I had a great life here growing up,” said Jim Tausz.

Dan Cain said when construction is all done, they will hold a christening for the addition.