Akron couple opens respite care service

By Julie Ann Madden

When it became unsafe for her mother to live alone, Connie Black, of Akron, thought, “I can do this. As a Registered Nurse, I’ve worked it — I’ve lived it. I know all of this. I thought I was up to the challenge of caring for my mom.”

“But it was totally different,” she told The Akron Hometowner.

“At a job, you have set hours, you go home at the end of your shift and carry on with your life,” Black said. “But when you have a loved one living with you 24/7, their sleep patterns are different, their confusion increases. It’s overwhelming.”

“It becomes really hard for people who maybe don’t have a medical background and they don’t understand why their loved one is acting the way they do,” she said. “Alzheimer’s is a hard thing to work with — we knew what to expect but probably the last nine months my mom didn’t know who I was.”

The school of thought is to bring the loved one back to (real world) reality but that creates more stress and confusion for them, said Black. It’s best to meet people where they are — when my mom asked who I was, I’d say, “I’m Connie and I’m your nurse here to care for you today.”

“Maybe an hour later, she might say there’s my daughter,” she said.

When Black needed to go to an appointment or just needed a “Mental Health” Day, she had trouble finding someone to care for her mom.

“Hospice is great,” said Black. “I can’t say enough good things about their very dedicated, caring people.”

However, the laws that govern Hospice care are Medicare and Medicaid, which only provides respite care once every 90 days and only for five days of nursing home care, she explained. Furthermore, Hospice volunteers come and visit with the client for an hour.

“Where we live, you can’t go anywhere and do anything and be back in an hour,” said Black, noting that is why she and her husband, Marvin, have formed Intermission Respite Care Inc. to provide more services than is available in rural communities.

Marvin, an Akron Class of 1980 alum, and Connie both are U.S. Air Force veterans. In addition to her Bachelor of Social Work degree and Registered Nurse license, Connie has served the Iowa Geriatric population for more than 14 years, most recently as a Long-term Care Surveyor with the Iowa Department of Inspections & Appeals. Marvin is a Well’s Enterprises Engineering Project Coordinator. Both have previously served on the Akron ambulance service.

“We are not out to replace Home Health or Hospice, we want to compliment those services by offering additional services,” she said.

“We decided to provide respite care — whether you want to go out to supper with your spouse or take a weekend off — we can provide it,” said Black, explaining they are a “Non-Medical Service.”

“We don’t provide any kind of health care to clients,” she said, explaining they don’t set up any medications or give injections. “We can bring the medications to the client but we can’t physically give them — they have to be able to administer their own meds.”

“We do provide assistance with toileting, dressing, bathing — basically personal hygiene,” said Black, giving The Hometowner the above list of what is and is not offered. The Blacks prefer a week’s notice so they can meet the client, do an assessment to make sure Intermission Respite Care Inc. can meet the client’s and caregivers’ needs.

“If we can’t, we’ll try to refer them to another service,” said Black.

Intermission Respite Care Inc. also provides paratransit service, which is “door to door” transportation.

“We literally come to your door and take you where you want to go,” said Black. “We are licensed and insured for interstate travel. We can take clients to medical visits, shopping. Transports can be for children to medical appointments or a person needing a ride to work in inclement weather.”

“We’re kind of a taxi service but we’re kind of not,” said Black. “Just call and we’ll see if we can provide you the service you need.”

The cost is a flat rate — based on mileage — there is no extra charge for multiple stops, she said, noting their van will hold four passengers and has a wheelchair lift.

“In today’s age, a lot of adult children have moved away but their parents still live in our community,” said Black. “The children do have concerns about the safety and welfare of their parents.”

Although their minimum service is two hours, Intermission Respite Care Inc. services can be split into morning and evening welfare checks, she said.

Intermission Respite Care Inc. provides respite and paratransit services to the communities of Akron, Westfield, Le Mars, Remsen, Hawarden, Merrill, Hinton and Sioux City in Iowa and Alcester, Elk Point, Jefferson and Dakota Dunes in South Dakota.

For more information and to arrange services, call Marvin and Connie Black at 712-522-0144 or 712-568-2373.