Voter registration for School Election

The School Election is September 12, 2017. The Auditor’s Office is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. for residents to register to vote.

Registration forms can be obtained in person from the Plymouth County Auditor’s office at 215 4th Ave. SE, Le Mars, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or the Voter registration form can be downloaded at www.co.plymouth.ia.us under Online Services and then County Forms and mailed to the Auditor’s office.

If you wish to have a voter registration form mailed to you, please contact the Auditor’s Office or if you have any further questions, please feel free to contact the Plymouth County Auditor’s Office at 712-546-6100. Stacey Feldman is the Auditor and Commissioner of Election and Cheri Nitzschke is the Election Deputy.